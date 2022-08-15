Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Tournus Tournus Catégories d’évènement: Saône-et-Loire

Tournus

Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Tournus, 15 août 2022, Tournus. Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Tournus

2022-08-15 – 2022-08-15 Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert

Tournus Saône-et-Loire Tournus Programme à venir pour ce choeur habitué de l’Abbaye Saint-Philibert. +33 3 85 27 00 20 Programme à venir pour ce choeur habitué de l’Abbaye Saint-Philibert. Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Tournus

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-06 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saône-et-Loire, Tournus Autres Lieu Tournus Adresse Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Ville Tournus lieuville Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Tournus Departement Saône-et-Loire

Tournus Tournus Saône-et-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tournus/

Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Tournus 2022-08-15 was last modified: by Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Tournus Tournus 15 août 2022 Saône-et-Loire Tournus

Tournus Saône-et-Loire