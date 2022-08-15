Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Tournus, 15 août 2022, Tournus.

Choeur anglais Oxford Voices Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Tournus
2022-08-15 – 2022-08-15 Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert
Tournus Saône-et-Loire Tournus

  Programme à venir pour ce choeur habitué de l’Abbaye Saint-Philibert.

+33 3 85 27 00 20

Programme à venir pour ce choeur habitué de l’Abbaye Saint-Philibert.

Rue Gabriel Jeanton Abbaye Saint-Philibert Tournus
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-06 par