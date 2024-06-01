Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière PORT EN BESSIN 14520 Commes, samedi 1 juin 2024.

Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière PORT EN BESSIN 14520 Commes Calvados

– 17h00  17h45 1er partie concert

– 17h45  18h15 Cocktail apéritif avec une coupe de champagne et 3 canapés

– 18h15 19h00 2e partie concert

Au tarif de 36.00  par personne ( pour toute réservation contacter reservation@lacheneviere.com )

Programme qui pourrait être modifié selon les choix du Chivenor Military Ladies Choir:

Stronger Together ~ Gareth Malone

Home thoughts from abroad ~ Guy Chambers and Robbie Williams

Danny Boy ~ Trad Irish arr Kim Martin

Fix You ~ Coldplay

Make you feel my love  Bob Dylan arr Gareth Malone

The Seal Lullaby ~ Eric Whitacre

You raise me up ~ Rolf Lovland and Brendan Graham

Fly me to the moon ~ Bart Howard arr Kirby Shaw

I’ve got you under my skin ~ Cole Porter arr Charles Beale

Deed I Do ~ Walter Hirsch and Fred Rose arr Charles Beale

True Love Ways ~ Buddy Holly and Norman Petty arr Cliff Masterson

Puttin’ on the Ritz ~ Irving Berlin arr Kirby Shaw

Cocktail (1/2 heure)

Normandy ~ Annelien Kirsten arr Kim Martin

The Poppy Red ~ Owain Parke

The Snow ~ Edward Elgar

Calon Lan ~ John Hughes and Daniel James arr Rachel Smith

We will remember them ~ Alexander L’Estrange and Joanna Forbes L’Estrange

In Remembrance ~ John Leavitt

It’s a long way to Tipperary/Pack up your troubles ~ Judge/Powell arr Cunningham

In the Mood ~ Andy Razaf

Chattanooga Choo Choo ~ Mack Gordon and Harry Warren arr Mark Brymer

Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy ~ Don Raye and Hughie Prince arr Ed Lojeski

Don’t sit under the apple tree ~ Tobias/Brown/Stept arr Billingsley

Songs that won the war ~ Novello/Kent/Burton/Parker/Charles arr Jon Cohen

PORT EN BESSIN 14520 CHATEAU LA CHENEVIERE

Commes 14520 Calvados Normandie reservation@lacheneviere.com

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-06-01 17:45:00

fin : 2024-06-01 19:00:00



