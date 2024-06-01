Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière PORT EN BESSIN 14520 Commes
Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière PORT EN BESSIN 14520 Commes, samedi 1 juin 2024.
Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière PORT EN BESSIN 14520 Commes Calvados
– 17h00 17h45 1er partie concert
– 17h45 18h15 Cocktail apéritif avec une coupe de champagne et 3 canapés
– 18h15 19h00 2e partie concert
Au tarif de 36.00 par personne ( pour toute réservation contacter reservation@lacheneviere.com )
Programme qui pourrait être modifié selon les choix du Chivenor Military Ladies Choir:
Stronger Together ~ Gareth Malone
Home thoughts from abroad ~ Guy Chambers and Robbie Williams
Danny Boy ~ Trad Irish arr Kim Martin
Fix You ~ Coldplay
Make you feel my love Bob Dylan arr Gareth Malone
The Seal Lullaby ~ Eric Whitacre
You raise me up ~ Rolf Lovland and Brendan Graham
Fly me to the moon ~ Bart Howard arr Kirby Shaw
I’ve got you under my skin ~ Cole Porter arr Charles Beale
Deed I Do ~ Walter Hirsch and Fred Rose arr Charles Beale
True Love Ways ~ Buddy Holly and Norman Petty arr Cliff Masterson
Puttin’ on the Ritz ~ Irving Berlin arr Kirby Shaw
Cocktail (1/2 heure)
Normandy ~ Annelien Kirsten arr Kim Martin
The Poppy Red ~ Owain Parke
The Snow ~ Edward Elgar
Calon Lan ~ John Hughes and Daniel James arr Rachel Smith
We will remember them ~ Alexander L’Estrange and Joanna Forbes L’Estrange
In Remembrance ~ John Leavitt
It’s a long way to Tipperary/Pack up your troubles ~ Judge/Powell arr Cunningham
In the Mood ~ Andy Razaf
Chattanooga Choo Choo ~ Mack Gordon and Harry Warren arr Mark Brymer
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy ~ Don Raye and Hughie Prince arr Ed Lojeski
Don’t sit under the apple tree ~ Tobias/Brown/Stept arr Billingsley
Songs that won the war ~ Novello/Kent/Burton/Parker/Charles arr Jon Cohen
PORT EN BESSIN 14520 CHATEAU LA CHENEVIERE
Commes 14520 Calvados Normandie reservation@lacheneviere.com
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-01 17:45:00
fin : 2024-06-01 19:00:00
L’événement Chivenor Military Ladies Choir Concert Samedi 1er Juin à 17h45 au Chateau la Chenevière Commes a été mis à jour le 2024-01-24 par OT Bayeux Intercom