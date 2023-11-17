Nuit aux étoiles Chinon, 17 novembre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

L’observatoire sera ouvert au public pour cette soirée exceptionnelle. Au programme, visite de l’observatoire et observation du ciel..

Vendredi 2023-11-17 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . EUR.

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The observatory will be open to the public for this exceptional evening. The program includes a tour of the observatory and sky observation.

El observatorio estará abierto al público para esta velada excepcional. El programa incluye una visita al observatorio y la observación del cielo.

Die Sternwarte wird an diesem außergewöhnlichen Abend für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sein. Auf dem Programm stehen eine Besichtigung der Sternwarte und die Beobachtung des Himmels.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme