- Cet évènement est passé
Nuit aux étoiles Chinon
Nuit aux étoiles Chinon, 17 novembre 2023, Chinon.
Chinon,Indre-et-Loire
L’observatoire sera ouvert au public pour cette soirée exceptionnelle. Au programme, visite de l’observatoire et observation du ciel..
Vendredi 2023-11-17 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . EUR.
Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
The observatory will be open to the public for this exceptional evening. The program includes a tour of the observatory and sky observation.
El observatorio estará abierto al público para esta velada excepcional. El programa incluye una visita al observatorio y la observación del cielo.
Die Sternwarte wird an diesem außergewöhnlichen Abend für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sein. Auf dem Programm stehen eine Besichtigung der Sternwarte und die Beobachtung des Himmels.
