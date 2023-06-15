Concert The Greatest Show Chinon Chinon
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert The Greatest Show Chinon, 15 juin 2023, Chinon.
Chinon,Indre-et-Loire
Concert avec l’école de Musique et la participation de l’harmonie de Huismes. Réservation obligatoire..
Jeudi 2023-06-15 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-15 . .
Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Concert with the music school and the Huismes brass band. Reservations required.
Concierto con la escuela de música y la banda de música de Huismes. Imprescindible reservar.
Konzert mit der Musikschule und unter Mitwirkung der Harmonie von Huismes. Reservierung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Chinon Indre-et-Loire