Concert The Greatest Show Chinon, 15 juin 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Concert avec l’école de Musique et la participation de l’harmonie de Huismes. Réservation obligatoire..
Jeudi 2023-06-15 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-15 . .

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Concert with the music school and the Huismes brass band. Reservations required.

Concierto con la escuela de música y la banda de música de Huismes. Imprescindible reservar.

Konzert mit der Musikschule und unter Mitwirkung der Harmonie von Huismes. Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme