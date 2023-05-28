Apéro swing Quai Jeanne d’Arc Chinon Catégories d’Évènement: Chinon

Apéro swing Quai Jeanne d’Arc, 28 mai 2023, Chinon. Initiations, démonstrations, danse libre rock’n roll, lindy hop et blues.

Initiations, demonstrations, free dance rock’n roll, lindy hop and blues Iniciaciones, demostraciones, baile libre rock’n roll, lindy hop y blues Einführungen, Vorführungen, freier Tanz Rock’n Roll, Lindy Hop und Blues Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme

