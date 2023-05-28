Apéro swing Quai Jeanne d’Arc Chinon
Apéro swing Quai Jeanne d’Arc, 28 mai 2023, Chinon.
Initiations, démonstrations, danse libre rock’n roll, lindy hop et blues.
Dimanche 2023-05-28 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 18:00:00. .
Quai Jeanne d’Arc
Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Initiations, demonstrations, free dance rock’n roll, lindy hop and blues
Iniciaciones, demostraciones, baile libre rock’n roll, lindy hop y blues
Einführungen, Vorführungen, freier Tanz Rock’n Roll, Lindy Hop und Blues
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme