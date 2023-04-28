Exposition : Trois artistes… Trois univers, 28 avril 2023, Chinon.

Trois artistes, Trois univers avec un regard identique sur la nature : une sensibilité particulière à la matière, un attachement « au presque rien » et une émotion devant le fort et le fragile..

Dimanche 2023-04-28 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 18:30:00. .

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Three artists, three universes with an identical look at nature: a particular sensitivity to the material, an attachment to « almost nothing » and an emotion in front of the strong and the fragile.

Tres artistas, tres universos con una visión idéntica de la naturaleza: una sensibilidad particular hacia la materia, un apego a la « casi nada » y una emoción ante lo fuerte y lo frágil.

Drei Künstler, Drei Welten mit einem identischen Blick auf die Natur: eine besondere Sensibilität für die Materie, eine Verbundenheit « mit dem fast Nichts » und eine Emotion vor dem Starken und Zerbrechlichen.

