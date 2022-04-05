Chien, Femme, Homme – Rendez-vous Euphoric Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Bellerive-sur-Allier

Chien, Femme, Homme – Rendez-vous Euphoric Bellerive-sur-Allier, 5 avril 2022, Bellerive-sur-Allier. Chien, Femme, Homme – Rendez-vous Euphoric Le Geyser 43 rue Jean-Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier

2022-04-05 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-04-05 Le Geyser 43 rue Jean-Baptiste Burlot

Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier EUR Une fable joyeusement féroce

Chien, femme, homme raconte une rencontre amoureuse vue par un impitoyable témoin canin. contact@euphoric-mouvance.fr http://euphoric-mouvance.fr/ Le Geyser 43 rue Jean-Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier

