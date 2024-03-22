Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CHICKS LUV US, YUNGNESS & JAMINN, NOON | ENCASA 8 YEARS Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
CHICKS LUV US

CHICKS LUV US, YUNGNESS & JAMINN, NOON | ENCASA 8 YEARS Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

CHICKS LUV US, YUNGNESS & JAMINN, NOON | ENCASA 8 YEARS ♫♫♫ Vendredi 22 mars, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 8,56 à 12,84€ en pré-vente uniquement

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-22T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T05:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-22T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T05:00:00+01:00

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠
*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles*
ENCASA, collectif basé à Marseille depuis 2016, a pour objectif de créer des événements sensationnels et mémorables. Inspirés des nuits ibériques, ils proposent une expérience musicale de haute qualité mêlant le groove tech-house, l’ambiance underground des soirées UK, l’énergie d’Ibiza et l’exubérance d’Elrow à Barcelone.
Il y a 2 ans, ENCASA a également créé son label musical, ENCASA Records, en collaboration avec les Chicks Luv Us, pour promouvoir une musique de haute qualité.
Après une première soirée couronnée de succès fin 2023, ENCASA fait son retour au Cabaret Aléatoire pour célébrer son huitième anniversaire, en compagnie de trois de ses DJ les plus talentueux : les prestigieux CHICKS LUV US, indéniablement renommés sur la scène internationale, les producteurs d’exception YUNGNESS & JAMINN, ainsi que la jeune NOON, une étoile montante originaire du Var.

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦
► CHICKS LUV US
► YUNGNESS & JAMINN
► NOON
________
► ENCASA, Marseille, France
Tech-House| Minimal / Deep-Tech | House
↘︎
https://www.youtube.com/@encasamusic
↘︎ SC Event :
https://soundcloud.com/encasamusic
↘︎ IG Event :
https://www.instagram.com/encasamusic/

↘︎ SC Label :
https://soundcloud.com/encasarecords
↘︎ IG Label :
https://www.instagram.com/encasa_records/
↘︎ https://www.beatport.com/label/encasa-records/96587
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

