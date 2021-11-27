MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU Nantes
MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU, 27 novembre 2021 21:00, Nantes.
CHEZ LULU.
Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00
MICHEL MERCURY
Michel Mercury ça ne s’explique pas, ça se vit. Quintessence du DJ-ing, il est à la disco, aux années 80 et au rock ce qu’est Marcel Dib au football… Un incontournable… Michel aime ses fans, mais s’aime surtout lui-même…Découvrez la Michel Mercury Way of Life !
https://www.facebook.com/michelmercurytour/
https://michelmercurytour.wixsite.com/michelmercury
samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h50
CHEZ LULU 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique
