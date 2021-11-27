Nantes CHEZ LULU Loire-Atlantique, Nantes MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00 MICHEL MERCURY * Michel Mercury ça ne s’explique pas, ça se vit. Quintessence du DJ-ing, il est à la disco, aux années 80 et au rock ce qu’est Marcel Dib au football… Un incontournable… Michel aime ses fans, mais s’aime surtout lui-même…Découvrez la Michel Mercury Way of Life ! https://www.facebook.com/michelmercurytour/ https://michelmercurytour.wixsite.com/michelmercury *

samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h50

