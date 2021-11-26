HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT CHEZ LULU Nantes
Vendredi 26 novembre, 21h00
HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT
Le fabuleux duo revient sur Nantes, tel un beau jour de Printemps, pour y distiller toute sa morgue rock’n’roll. Ces deux-là ont une classe effroyable et un charisme sans nom.
https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com/releases
https://www.facebook.com/grassmanvsbigfoot
CHEZ LULU 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique
