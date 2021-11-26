Nantes CHEZ LULU Loire-Atlantique, Nantes HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT CHEZ LULU Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Vendredi 26 novembre, 21h00 HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT * Le fabuleux duo revient sur Nantes, tel un beau jour de Printemps, pour y distiller toute sa morgue rock’n’roll. Ces deux-là ont une classe effroyable et un charisme sans nom. https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com/releases https://www.facebook.com/grassmanvsbigfoot *

vendredi 26 novembre – 21h00 à 23h00

CHEZ LULU 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes

