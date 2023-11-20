Les instants viti – Chez Fabrice Raymond à Chartuzac Chez Fabrice Raymond à Chartuzac Chartuzac Catégories d’Évènement: Charente-Maritime

Les instants viti – Chez Fabrice Raymond à Chartuzac
Lundi 20 novembre, 09h00
Chez Fabrice Raymond à Chartuzac

[L'art d'être différent] Les instants viti

Découvrez les "instants viti", des expériences inspirantes du 20 au 24 novembre. Des viticulteurs partagent leurs expériences d'emploi de personnes en situation de handicap. Venez les rencontrer pour échanger autour de leurs témoignages, poser vos questions et en apprendre davantage sur les expériences, les démarches et les dispositifs d'accompagnement.

Pour plus d'infos et pour s'inscrire, c'est ici

Chez Fabrice Raymond à Chartuzac
Le Vigneau 17130 CHARTUZAC
Chartuzac 17130 Charente-Maritime
Nouvelle-Aquitaine

