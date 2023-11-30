AKIAVEL / LOMOR / OUTBURST Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune, 30 novembre 2023, La Penne-sur-Huveaune.

AKIAVEL / LOMOR / OUTBURST Jeudi 30 novembre, 20h00 Cherrydon 15€

Le Cherrydon Club & La Marquesa sont heureux et fiers de vous présenter, 30 2023 à 20 :

★ [Death Metal – Fr]

AKIAVEL est un groupe de Death Metal originaire de la région PACA formé en 2018 par Chris (guitare), Jay (basse), Auré (chant) et Butch (batterie).

Le groupe, mené par une chanteuse au growl surpuissant, sort son premier EP « Akiavel » en décembre 2018 et montre ainsi sa marque de fabrique, mêlant groove, thrash et death metal « old-school », mâtiné de riffs mélodiques et de rythmiques lourdes aux sonorités hardcore.

Le groupe puise ses multiples influences dans les groupes mythiques tels que Morbid Angel, Deicide, Obituary, Cannibal Corpse, Testament ou Gojira.

★ [Thrash Metal_L’île de La Réunion]

LOMOR, trio metal de l’île de La Réunio qui a arpenté les plus grosses scènes de l’Océan Indien sera en tournée du 29 novembre au 9 décembre prochains pour la première fois sur l’hexagone. Influencé par les sonorités et les styles de grands noms tels que Slayer, Testament ou encore Kreator, LOMOR propose son Thrash plutôt à l’ancienne mais flirte parfois avec le punk ou un métal plus «core ». Au lendemain de la sortie de son premier single « Kanyar L’Enfer » en janvier 2021, LOMOR travaille pendant toute cette année-là sur ses compositions en réalisant plusieurs maquettages afin de préparer son premier album « Perseverance of Sickness ».

Ainsi, après avoir contacté Sébastien Camhi du Studio Art Music en France qui accepte le projet, LOMOR entre en studio le 24 janvier 2022. Les enregistrements de tous les instruments et des voix se terminent à la fin avril et le mixage en mai. L’album est ensuite envoyé au Studio Kohlekeller où Kai Stahlenberg est chargé du mastering.

LOMOR est récent mais a déjà pu assurer néanmoins plusieurs dates notables à l’île de la Réunion : une émission concert/live/interview en septembre 2020 diffusée sur Facebook en partenariat avec StudioTic et Nawar Production pendant le confinement, la première partie de Pamplemousse le 11 novembre 2020 sur la scène mythique et exceptionnelle du Téât Plein Air de Saint-Gilles, puis une énorme date le 29 octobre 2022 pour la Convention Tattoo 2022 de La Réunion sur la scène de la Cité des Arts à Saint-Denis, où LOMOR a pu ouvrir pour le mastodonte « Mass Hysteria ».

Le 9 décembre 2022, LOMOR fait sa sortie d’album officielle au Kabardock Kafé lors d’un concert « Release Party » devant un public déchainé.

★ [Thrash Metal _Marseille/ Var]

OUTBURST, formé en 1986 à Marseille renait en 2022 !

Formé de 4 musiciens, Outburst renaît des cendres du groupe HELLFIRE. Après de nombreuses prestations, le groupe acquiert une certaine notoriété tout comme AGRESSOR ou DEATH POWER et devient precurseur d’un style que la France découvre à peine à l’époque : le Thrash Metal.

[p.a.f: 15 euros

ouverture des portes: 19h

début du concert: 20h

parking gratuit

restauration & bar sur place]

