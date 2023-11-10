SYNCHRONICITY / HOLY DOXA Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

La Penne-sur-Huveaune SYNCHRONICITY / HOLY DOXA Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune, 10 novembre 2023, La Penne-sur-Huveaune. SYNCHRONICITY / HOLY DOXA Vendredi 10 novembre, 20h30 Cherrydon 15€ Ouverture des portes 19H – PARKING GRATUIT

Possibilité de restauration sur place pizzas

20H30: HOLY DOXA ( Pop Rock )

22H: Tribute Tribute THE POLICE & STING By SYNCHRONICITY

PAF: 15 €

_____________________________________________________________

Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune 13821 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

