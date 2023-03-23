UNCHAINED + SNAPSHOT + ASHEN HEART Cherrydon, 23 mars 2023, La Penne-sur-Huveaune.

UNCHAINED + SNAPSHOT + ASHEN HEART Jeudi 23 mars, 20h00 Cherrydon 10€

Le Cherrydon Club & La Marquesa présentent à :

★ [ é _ ]

Formé en 2010, Unchained a toujours su allier puissance et mélodie depuis la sortie de son premier album « Oncoming Chaos » en 2012. Après avoir partagé la scène en salle ou en festival avec Exodus, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Napalm Death ainsi qu’Agressor, No Return et bien d’autres, le groupe sort en 2017 son deuxième album « Chasing Shadows ». La prestation remarquée du groupe au festival Metal Up the Opera en septembre 2022 aux côtés de Heart Attack et des Tambours du Bronx annonce un futur furieux avec un nouveau line up et la sortie d’un nouvel album prévue pour 2023. Le meilleur est à venir !

https://youtu.be/G-cO3OcZAc0

https://youtu.be/zhzGgNSXnBA

https://unchainedmetal.bigcartel.com/

https://www.facebook.com/metalunchained/about

★ [ / _ ]

SNAPSHOT est le point de convergence des influences Thrash, Death, Hardcore de ses membres guidés par la passion, le partage et l’énergie de la scène.

Avant tout un groupe de live, SNAPSHOT est un groupe autoproduit qui a écumé les clubs de la région PACA tout en consolidant son identité musicale. Le groupe a réalisé durant l’été 2019 un EP ainsi que deux clips vidéos. Après un changement de line-up en 2021 et tout en poursuivant son objectif de se produire de manière plus large au niveau national, le groupe dévoile en juillet 2022 l’album H8TE avec la ferme intention de proposer le meilleur possible.

https://youtu.be/M2sHQ3Jn1Ls

https://www.facebook.com/SnapshotNetwork

https://linktr.ee/SNAPSHOT_Officiel

★ [ _ ]

ASHEN HEART est un groupe de Dark Metal originaire de Nice. Formé en 2021, le groupe sort un premier single nommé « Victory », un titre aux inspirations Heavy Metal avec un gros puissant qui laisse présager de la suite au projet.

Un an après, en 2022, le groupe sort son premier EP « Slay », en auto production, composé de cinq nouveaux titres qui tirent leurs inspirations du Death, Heavy, Industriel et Neo Metal.

ASHEN HEART présente ainsi sa propre version du Dark Metal: ténébreux, entraînant et puissant.

https://youtu.be/RRj0FUN0ZM4

https://www.facebook.com/AshenHeartMusic

https://www.instagram.com/ashenheartband

P.a.f: 10 euros

Ouverture des portes: 19h

Début du concert: 20h

Parking gratuit

Restauration & Bar sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-23T23:59:00+01:00