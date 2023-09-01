Atelier « Danseaucoeur » Chéronnac, 1 septembre 2023, Chéronnac.

Chéronnac,Haute-Vienne

Cécile vous propose de bouger, danser et ralentir sur des musiques du monde. A partir de votre ressenti et de votre état du moment, venez partager votre enthousiasme. Oser être soi, en toute simplicité. Participations libres pour la salle et l’intervenante..

2023-09-01 fin : 2023-09-30 16:00:00. .

Chéronnac 87600 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cécile invites you to move, dance and slow down to world music. Come and share your enthusiasm, based on how you feel at the moment. Dare to be yourself, in all simplicity. Free participation for the room and the performer.

Cécile te invita a moverte, bailar y desacelerar al ritmo de músicas del mundo entero. Según cómo te sientas en ese momento, ven y comparte tu entusiasmo. Atrévete a ser tú mismo, con toda sencillez. Gratis para la sala y el profesor.

Cécile bietet Ihnen an, sich zu Musik aus aller Welt zu bewegen, zu tanzen und zu verlangsamen. Ausgehend von Ihrem Gefühl und Ihrem momentanen Zustand teilen Sie Ihre Begeisterung. Trauen Sie sich, Sie selbst zu sein, in aller Einfachheit. Freie Teilnahme für den Raum und die Referentin.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-12 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin