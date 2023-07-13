Cet évènement est passé Concert > Bouge ton p’tit héron Chérencé-le-Héron Catégories d’Évènement: Chérencé-le-Héron

Manche Concert > Bouge ton p’tit héron Chérencé-le-Héron, 13 juillet 2023, Chérencé-le-Héron. Chérencé-le-Héron,Manche Animations musicales, organisé par le P’tit Héron.

Restauration sur place. Infos : 06 79 97 37 83.

Musical entertainment, organized by P’tit Héron.

Catering on site. Info: 06 79 97 37 83 Animación musical, organizada por P’tit Héron.

Restauración in situ. Información: 06 79 97 37 83 Musikalische Unterhaltung, organisiert von Le P’tit Héron.

