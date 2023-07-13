- Cet évènement est passé
Concert > Bouge ton p’tit héron Chérencé-le-Héron
Concert > Bouge ton p’tit héron Chérencé-le-Héron, 13 juillet 2023, Chérencé-le-Héron.
Chérencé-le-Héron,Manche
Animations musicales, organisé par le P’tit Héron.
Restauration sur place. Infos : 06 79 97 37 83.
Chérencé-le-Héron 50800 Manche Normandie
Musical entertainment, organized by P’tit Héron.
Catering on site. Info: 06 79 97 37 83
Animación musical, organizada por P’tit Héron.
Restauración in situ. Información: 06 79 97 37 83
Musikalische Unterhaltung, organisiert von Le P’tit Héron.
Restauration vor Ort. Infos: 06 79 97 37 83
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche