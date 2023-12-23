Noël : spectacle, Supplément Chantilly Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 1 décembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

Compagnie eliXir : venez partager un moment sucré autour d’un char musical embarquant gâteaux, bonbons et autres décors savoureux. La compagnie eliXir ouvre les portes de sa confiserie ambulante pour vous offrir une farandole de délicieuses performances. Échassiers, jongleurs et danseurs sont à votre service pour vous régaler les yeux et les papilles. Un hymne à la gourmandise !

Place Centrale et rues piétonnes..

2023-12-23 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 19:00:00. .

Cherbourg-Octeville Place Centrale

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



Compagnie eliXir: come and share a sweet moment around a musical float loaded with cakes, sweets and other tasty decorations. The Compagnie eliXir opens the doors of its mobile confectionery to offer you a farandole of delicious performances. Stilt-walkers, jugglers and dancers are at your service to delight your eyes and taste buds. A hymn to gourmet delights!

Place Centrale and pedestrian streets.

Compagnie eliXir: venga a compartir un momento dulce en torno a una carroza musical cargada de pasteles, dulces y otros sabrosos adornos. La compañía eliXir abre las puertas de su confitería ambulante para ofrecerle una farándula de deliciosos espectáculos. Zancudos, malabaristas y bailarines deleitarán su vista y su paladar. ¡Un himno a las delicias gourmet!

Place Centrale y calles peatonales.

Compagnie eliXir: Erleben Sie einen süßen Moment rund um einen musikalischen Wagen mit Kuchen, Bonbons und anderen leckeren Dekorationen. Die Compagnie eliXir öffnet die Türen ihrer fahrenden Zuckerbäckerei, um Ihnen eine Farandole von köstlichen Darbietungen zu bieten. Stelzenläufer, Jongleure und Tänzer stehen zu Ihren Diensten, um Ihre Augen und Ihren Gaumen zu verwöhnen. Eine Hymne an die Gaumenfreuden!

Zentralplatz und Fußgängerzonen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Cotentin – Cherbourg-en-Cotentin