Noël : spectacle, Les grelings Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 1 décembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

Compagnie Sonjeveyes : Farceurs, touchants et surtout gaffeurs, qu’ils jonglent ou qu’ils dansent, ils provoquent des situations rocambolesques ! Ces personnages clownesques viendront à votre rencontre avec fantaisie et complicité.

Place Centrale et rues piétonnes..

Cherbourg-Octeville Place Centrale

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



Compagnie Sonjeveyes: Joking, touching and above all goofy, whether they’re juggling or dancing, they provoke the most incredible situations! These clownish characters will meet you with fantasy and complicity.

Place Centrale and pedestrian streets.

Compagnie Sonjeveyes: Bromistas, conmovedores y sobre todo bobalicones, ya sea haciendo malabares o bailando, ¡crean las situaciones más increíbles! Estos payasos irán a su encuentro con fantasía y complicidad.

Place Centrale y calles peatonales.

Compagnie Sonjeveyes: Scherzhaft, rührend und vor allem schusselig, ob sie jonglieren oder tanzen, sie provozieren unglaubliche Situationen! Diese clownesken Figuren werden Ihnen mit Phantasie und Komplizenschaft begegnen.

Zentralplatz und Fußgängerzonen.

