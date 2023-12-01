Noël : Chorale Gospel Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 1 décembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

La chorale Sunnyside Gospel vous propose 30 minutes de gospel a cappella pour ouvrir la saison des festivités de Noël à Cherbourg-en-Cotentin..

2023-12-01 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-01 20:00:00. .

Cherbourg-Octeville Place Centrale

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



The Sunnyside Gospel Choir brings you 30 minutes of a cappella gospel to open the Christmas season in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

El Sunnyside Gospel Choir le ofrece 30 minutos de gospel a capella para inaugurar la temporada festiva de Navidad en Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Der Chor Sunnyside Gospel bietet Ihnen 30 Minuten A-cappella-Gospelmusik, um die Weihnachtssaison in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin zu eröffnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Cotentin – Cherbourg-en-Cotentin