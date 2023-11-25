Marché de Noël aux Eléis Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 25 novembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

Retrouvez l’esprit féerique des marchés de Noël au cœur du centre commercial Les Eléis. 10 chalets vous proposeront gourmandises et belles idées cadeaux.

Présence du père Noël les 9, 16, 17 et 23 décembre de 15h à 18h et le 24 décembre de 14h à 17h. La rencontre magique est un moment irremplaçable pour les petits et les grands. Pour immortaliser ce merveilleux souvenir, venez aux rendez-vous photos les 9, 16 et 23 décembre de 16h30 à 18h.

Présence de la mascotte les 13 et 20 décembre de 15h à 18h. Embarquez pour la magie de Noël à bord du petit train et découvrez le centre comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu, les 16, 17, 20, 23 et 24 décembre.

Venez rêver en famille au rythme d’un spectacle dansant sur le thème du « Pôle express » les 16 et 23 décembre à 16h et 17h, puis partagez un chocolat chaud tout en douceur.

Pour que Noël soit magique pour tous, participez à la grande collecte de jouets organisée par les Eléis au profit des enfants hospitalisés à Cherbourg. Sa hotte remplie de cadeaux, le Père Noël rendra visite aux enfants à l’hôpital le 20 décembre à 14h..

Vendredi 2023-11-25 fin : 2023-12-24 . .

Cherbourg-Octeville Quai de l’Entrepôt

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



Rediscover the enchanting spirit of Christmas markets in the heart of Les Eléis shopping center. 10 chalets offering gourmet treats and gift ideas.

Santa Claus will be present on December 9, 16, 17 and 23 from 3pm to 6pm, and on December 24 from 2pm to 5pm. This magical encounter is an irreplaceable moment for young and old alike. To immortalize this wonderful memory, come along to the photo appointments on December 9, 16 and 23 from 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

The mascot will be present on December 13 and 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Embark on the magic of Christmas aboard the little train and discover the center as you’ve never seen it before, on December 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24.

The whole family will be entertained by a dance show on the theme of the « Pôle Express » on December 16 and 23 at 4pm and 5pm, followed by a cup of hot chocolate.

To make Christmas magical for everyone, take part in the toy drive organized by Les Eléis in aid of hospitalized children in Cherbourg. Santa Claus will visit the children at the hospital on December 20 at 2pm, with his sack full of presents.

Experimente el encantador espíritu de los mercados navideños en el corazón del centro comercial Les Eléis. 10 chalés venderán exquisiteces y grandes ideas para regalos.

Papá Noel estará presente los días 9, 16, 17 y 23 de diciembre de 15:00 a 18:00 horas, y el 24 de diciembre de 14:00 a 17:00 horas. El encuentro mágico con Papá Noel es un momento irrepetible para grandes y pequeños. Para inmortalizar este maravilloso recuerdo, acérquese a las sesiones fotográficas los días 9, 16 y 23 de diciembre, de 16.30 a 18.00 horas.

La mascota estará presente los días 13 y 20 de diciembre, de 15:00 a 18:00 horas. Embárcate en la magia de la Navidad a bordo del trenecito y descubre el centro como nunca antes lo habías visto, los días 16, 17, 20, 23 y 24 de diciembre.

Venga a soñar en familia al ritmo de un espectáculo de danza sobre el tema del « Pôle Express » los días 16 y 23 de diciembre a las 16:00 y 17:00 h, y después comparta un dulce chocolate caliente.

Para que la Navidad sea mágica para todos, participe en la colecta de juguetes organizada por Les Eléis en favor de los niños hospitalizados en Cherburgo. Papá Noel visitará a los niños hospitalizados el 20 de diciembre a las 14:00 horas con su saco lleno de regalos.

Entdecken Sie die zauberhafte Atmosphäre der Weihnachtsmärkte im Herzen des Einkaufszentrums Les Eléis. 10 Chalets bieten Ihnen Leckereien und schöne Geschenkideen.

Der Weihnachtsmann ist am 9., 16., 17. und 23. Dezember von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr und am 24. Dezember von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr anwesend. Die magische Begegnung ist ein unersetzlicher Moment für Groß und Klein. Um diese wunderbare Erinnerung festzuhalten, kommen Sie zu den Fototerminen am 9., 16. und 23. Dezember von 16.30 bis 18 Uhr.

Das Maskottchen ist am 13. und 20. Dezember von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr anwesend. Entdecken Sie am 16., 17., 20., 23. und 24. Dezember mit dem kleinen Zug den Weihnachtszauber und erleben Sie das Zentrum, wie Sie es noch nie gesehen haben.

Träumen Sie mit Ihrer Familie bei einer Tanzshow zum Thema « Polarexpress » am 16. und 23. Dezember um 16.00 und 17.00 Uhr und genießen Sie anschließend eine heiße Schokolade.

Damit Weihnachten für alle magisch wird, nehmen Sie an der großen Spielzeugsammlung teil, die von den Eléis zugunsten von Kindern im Krankenhaus in Cherbourg organisiert wird. Der Weihnachtsmann wird am 20. Dezember um 14 Uhr mit einem Sack voller Geschenke die Kinder im Krankenhaus besuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT Cotentin – Cherbourg-en-Cotentin