La mare et ses habitants 356 rue des Algues, 24 août 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Atelier tout public.

À l’occasion de cet atelier nature viens découvrir le monde fascinant des petites bêtes de la mare qui navigue entre la terre et l’eau.

Nous observerons comment ces animaux ont su s’adapter aux deux mondes. INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE..

2023-08-24 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-24 17:00:00. .

356 rue des Algues Tourlaville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie



Workshop for the general public.

During this nature workshop, come and discover the fascinating world of the small animals of the pond that navigate between the land and the water.

We will observe how these animals have adapted to both worlds. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

Taller para el público en general.

Durante este taller de naturaleza, venga a descubrir el fascinante mundo de los pequeños animales del estanque que navegan entre la tierra y el agua.

Observaremos cómo estos animales se han adaptado a ambos mundos. INSCRIPCIÓN OBLIGATORIA.

Workshop für alle Altersgruppen.

In diesem Natur-Workshop lernst du die faszinierende Welt der kleinen Tiere im Teich kennen, die sich zwischen Land und Wasser bewegen.

Wir werden beobachten, wie sich diese Tiere an beide Welten angepasst haben. ANMELDUNG ERFORDERLICH.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche