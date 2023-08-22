Le jardin potager à partir de 16 ans 356 rue des Algues, 22 août 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Jardiner avec un sol vivant, savoir associer les plantes pour une approche de la permaculture, « un mode d’agriculture fondé sur les principes de développement durable, se voulant respectueux de la biodiversité et de l’humain et consistant à imiter le fonctionnement des écosystèmes naturels ». INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE.

2023-08-22 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-22 17:00:00. .

356 rue des Algues Tourlaville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie



Gardening with a living soil, knowing how to associate plants for an approach of permaculture, « a mode of agriculture based on the principles of sustainable development, respecting biodiversity and human beings and consisting in imitating the functioning of natural ecosystems ». REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Cultivar un huerto con un suelo vivo, saber asociar las plantas para un acercamiento a la permacultura, « un método de agricultura basado en los principios del desarrollo sostenible, que pretende respetar la biodiversidad y al ser humano y que consiste en imitar el funcionamiento de los ecosistemas naturales ». INSCRIPCIÓN OBLIGATORIA

Gärtnern mit einem lebendigen Boden, Pflanzen kombinieren können, um sich der Permakultur anzunähern, « einer Art der Landwirtschaft, die auf den Grundsätzen der nachhaltigen Entwicklung beruht, die biologische Vielfalt und den Menschen respektieren will und darin besteht, die Funktionsweise natürlicher Ökosysteme nachzuahmen ». ANMELDUNG ERFORDERLICH

