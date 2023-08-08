C’est côa les amphibiens ? à partir de 6 ans 356 rue des Algues, 8 août 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Découverte du monde étonnant des grenouilles, crapauds et tritons dans leur milieu de vie.

Les amphibiens sont des animaux fascinants évoluant entre la terre et l’eau.

INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE..

2023-08-08 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-08 17:00:00. .

356 rue des Algues Tourlaville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie



Discover the amazing world of frogs, toads and newts in their living environment.

Amphibians are fascinating animals evolving between land and water.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

Descubra el asombroso mundo de las ranas, los sapos y los tritones en su entorno vital.

Los anfibios son animales fascinantes que viven entre la tierra y el agua.

INSCRIPCIÓN OBLIGATORIA.

Entdecke die erstaunliche Welt der Frösche, Kröten und Molche in ihrem Lebensraum.

Amphibien sind faszinierende Tiere, die sich zwischen Land und Wasser bewegen.

ANMELDUNG ERFORDERLICH.

