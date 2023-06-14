Club nature : ailes de papillons 356 Rue des Algues, 14 juin 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Découvrons ce bel insecte : le papillon, en commençant par l’attraper afin de pouvoir l’étudier.

Ensuite, nous confectionnerons des ailes.

Venez nombreux à la maison de l’éducation à l’environnement et au développement durable pour cet évènement le 14/06/2023 à partir de 14h00.

À partir de 6 ans. Prévoir des bottes et un goûter.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-06-14 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-14 17:00:00. .

356 Rue des Algues Tourlaville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie



Let’s discover this beautiful insect: the butterfly, starting by catching it in order to study it.

Then, we will make wings.

Come to the house of environmental education and sustainable development for this event on 14/06/2023 from 2:00 pm.

Ages 6 and up. Bring boots and a snack.

Registration required.

Descubramos este hermoso insecto: la mariposa, empezando por atraparla para poder estudiarla.

Después le fabricaremos unas alas.

Ven a la Casa de la Educación para el Medio Ambiente y el Desarrollo Sostenible para este evento el 14/06/2023 a partir de las 14h.

A partir de 6 años. Trae botas y un bocadillo.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Entdecken wir dieses schöne Insekt: den Schmetterling, indem wir ihn zunächst fangen, um ihn studieren zu können.

Danach basteln wir Flügel.

Kommen Sie zu dieser Veranstaltung am 14.06.2023 ab 14.00 Uhr zahlreich in das Haus für Umweltbildung und nachhaltige Entwicklung.

Ab 6 Jahren. Stiefel und einen Snack mitbringen.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche