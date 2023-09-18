Festival de Court-Métrage InCity – 2ème Édition Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 18 septembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

Le plus gros Festival de court-métrage du département de la Manche revient pour une 2ème édition à la Plage Verte de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Programme :

– « Revanche » – un film sur le handicap produit avec ACTP

– 6 jours autour du Cinéma (Concerts, Conférences, Tournages participatifs)

– 6 Lots d’une valeur de 600 € à Gagner sur une tombola durant toute la semaine !

– 6 Concerts – 1 par soir

– 6 Projections – 1 par soir (Comédie, Émotion, Action, etc.)

– 1 soirée de clôture avec 10 films produits sur la semaine

Entrée GRATUITE.

Vendredi 2023-09-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 23:00:00. .

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Quai de la Hune

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



Manche department’s biggest short film festival returns for 2nd edition at Plage Verte in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Program:

– « Revanche » – a film about disability produced with ACTP

– 6 days of cinema (concerts, conferences, participatory filming)

– 6 Prizes worth 600 ? to be won in a tombola throughout the week!

– 6 Concerts – 1 per evening

– 6 Screenings – 1 per evening (Comedy, Emotion, Action, etc.)

– 1 closing evening with 10 films produced during the week

FREE admission

El mayor festival de cortometrajes del departamento de la Mancha celebra su 2ª edición en la Plage Verte de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Programa :

– « Revanche » – una película sobre la discapacidad producida con ACTP

– 6 días de cine (conciertos, conferencias, rodajes participativos)

– 6 premios por valor de 600? para ganar en una tómbola durante toda la semana

– 6 Conciertos – 1 por noche

– 6 Proyecciones – 1 por noche (Comedia, Emoción, Acción, etc.)

– 1 velada de clausura con 10 películas producidas durante la semana

Entrada GRATUITA

Das größte Kurzfilmfestival des Departements Manche kehrt für eine zweite Ausgabe an den Plage Verte in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin zurück

Programm:

– « Revanche » – ein Film über Behinderung, der mit ACTP produziert wurde

– 6 Tage rund um den Film (Konzerte, Konferenzen, partizipative Dreharbeiten)

– 6 Preise im Wert von 600 ? zu gewinnen bei einer Tombola während der ganzen Woche!

– 6 Konzerte – 1 pro Abend

– 6 Filmvorführungen – 1 pro Abend (Komödie, Emotion, Action, etc.)

– 1 Abschlussabend mit 10 Filmen, die während der Woche produziert wurden

KOSTENLOSER Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche