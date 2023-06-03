RDV aux jardins « Les musiques au jardin » Les Chenevières
RDV aux jardins « Les musiques au jardin » Les Chenevières, 3 juin 2023, Chenon.
Visite commentée de ce petit jardin familial en bord de Charente, travaillé avec amour et respect de la biodiversité..
2023-06-03 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:00:00. EUR.
Les Chenevières
Chenon 16460 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Guided tour of this small family garden on the banks of the Charente, worked with love and respect for biodiversity.
Visita guiada a este pequeño huerto familiar a orillas del Charente, trabajado con amor y respeto por la biodiversidad.
Kommentierte Führung durch diesen kleinen Kleingarten am Ufer der Charente, der mit Liebe und Respekt für die Artenvielfalt bearbeitet wird.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente