Tuilerie de Pouligny – Chéniers Chéniers, 26 avril 2023, Chéniers.

Chéniers,Creuse

Démonstrations, ateliers d’initiations, expositions thématiques et, bien sur, visites guidées du monde des potiers et tuiliers, visites libres de l’atelier du forgeron, du charron, du lavoir et balade sur le sentier d’interprétation paysager….

Entrée adulte (18 à 65 ans) : 6,30€

Entrée jeune public (8 à 17 ans) : 4,60€

Entrée enfant (- de 8 ans) : gratuit

Entrée senior (à partir de 66 ans) : 5,30€

Rens 05 55 62 19 61..

2023-04-26 fin : 2023-05-01 18:00:00. EUR.

Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Demonstrations, introductory workshops, themed exhibitions and, of course, guided tours of the world of potters and tile-makers, self-guided tours of the blacksmith?s workshop, the wheelwright?s workshop, the washhouse and a stroll along the landscape interpretation trail?

Adult admission (18 to 65 years): 6.30?

Youth admission (8 to 17 years): 4.60?

Children’s admission (under 8): free

Senior admission (aged 66 and over): 5.30?

Information 05 55 62 19 61.

Demostraciones, talleres de iniciación, exposiciones temáticas y, por supuesto, visitas guiadas al mundo de los alfareros y azulejeros, visitas autoguiadas al taller del herrero, al taller del carretero, al lavadero y un paseo por el sendero de interpretación del paisaje?

Entrada para adultos (de 18 a 65 años): 6,30

Entrada para jóvenes (de 8 a 17 años): 4,60 euros

Niños (menores de 8 años): gratuita

Entrada para mayores de 66 años: 5,30 euros

Contacto 05 55 62 19 61.

Vorführungen, Einführungsworkshops, thematische Ausstellungen und natürlich Führungen durch die Welt der Töpfer und Ziegler, freie Besichtigungen der Schmiedewerkstatt, der Stellmacherei, des Waschhauses und ein Spaziergang auf dem Landschaftsinterpretationspfad?

Eintritt für Erwachsene (18 bis 65 Jahre): 6,30 ?

Eintritt für Jugendliche (8 bis 17 Jahre): 4,60?

Eintritt für Kinder (unter 8 Jahren): kostenlos

Eintritt für Senioren (ab 66 Jahren): 5,30 ?

Auskunft: 05 55 62 19 61.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT Pays Dunois