Chenailler-Mascheix » Vide son grenier », 3 juin 2023, Chenailler-Mascheix.

Chenailler-Mascheix,Corrèze

Vide grenier, concert & restauration

Rock groupe La Toulzanie + un groupe mystère

Tombola & exposition de voitures anciennes

Food truck sur place, buvette et restauration rapide.

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 00:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 18:00:00. .

Chenailler-Mascheix 19120 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Flea market, concert & catering

Rock band La Toulzanie + a mystery band

Raffle & exhibition of old cars

Food truck on the spot, refreshments and fast food

Mercadillo, concierto y catering

Grupo de rock La Toulzanie + un grupo misterioso

Tómbola y exposición de coches antiguos

Food truck in situ, puesto de refrescos y comida rápida

Flohmarkt, Konzert & Essen

Rockgruppe La Toulzanie + eine geheimnisvolle Gruppe

Tombola & Ausstellung von Oldtimern

Foodtruck vor Ort, Getränkestand und Schnellimbiss

Mise à jour le 2023-05-15 par OT de Beaulieu sur Dordogne