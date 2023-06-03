Chenailler-Mascheix » Vide son grenier » Chenailler-Mascheix
Chenailler-Mascheix » Vide son grenier », 3 juin 2023, Chenailler-Mascheix.
Chenailler-Mascheix,Corrèze
Vide grenier, concert & restauration
Rock groupe La Toulzanie + un groupe mystère
Tombola & exposition de voitures anciennes
Food truck sur place, buvette et restauration rapide.
Samedi 2023-06-03 à 00:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 18:00:00
Chenailler-Mascheix 19120 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Flea market, concert & catering
Rock band La Toulzanie + a mystery band
Raffle & exhibition of old cars
Food truck on the spot, refreshments and fast food
Mercadillo, concierto y catering
Grupo de rock La Toulzanie + un grupo misterioso
Tómbola y exposición de coches antiguos
Food truck in situ, puesto de refrescos y comida rápida
Flohmarkt, Konzert & Essen
Rockgruppe La Toulzanie + eine geheimnisvolle Gruppe
Tombola & Ausstellung von Oldtimern
Foodtruck vor Ort, Getränkestand und Schnellimbiss
