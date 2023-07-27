REPAS_CONCERT ACCUEILREPAS-CONCERT Chemin Vieux de Lauzières Octon, 27 juillet 2023, Octon.

Octon,Hérault

Accueil à 19havec un verre de sangria visite du site de Lauzières repas avec paella concert du groupe de jazz Antoine Pinilla-Minoz trio.

2023-07-27 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-27 . EUR.

Chemin Vieux de Lauzières

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Welcome at 7pm with a glass of sangria visit to the Lauzières site meal with paella concert by jazz group Antoine Pinilla-Minoz trio

Acogida a las 19h con un vaso de sangría visita del sitio de Lauzières comida con paella concierto del grupo de jazz Antoine Pinilla-Minoz trío

Empfang um 19 Uhr mit einem Glas Sangria Besuch der Stätte von Lauzières Essen mit Paella Konzert der Jazzgruppe Antoine Pinilla-Minoz Trio

Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS