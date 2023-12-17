MARCHÉ DE NOËL ET CRÈCHE VIVANTE Chemin sous le Moutier Tannois, 17 décembre 2023, Tannois.

Tannois,Meuse

Marché de Noël, artisanat local.

Animations pour les enfants :

– 10h30 et 16h30 : contes.

– 14h30 : espace game.

Restauration sucrée et buvette sur place.

Le marché sera suivi d’une mise en scène de la crèche vivante dans l’église, avec de la musique et des chants de Noël.

Boissons chaudes en fin de spectacle. Rendez-vous devant l’église à 18h.

Entrée libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Chemin sous le Moutier Salle des Fêtes

Tannois 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Christmas market, local crafts.

Entertainment for children:

– 10:30 am and 4:30 pm: storytelling.

– 2:30pm: game area.

Snacks and refreshments on site.

The market will be followed by a live nativity scene in the church, with music and carols.

Hot drinks at the end of the show. Meet in front of the church at 6pm.

Free admission.

Mercado navideño, artesanía local.

Animación infantil:

– 10.30 h y 16.30 h: cuentacuentos.

– 14.30 h: zona de juegos.

Aperitivos y refrescos in situ.

Tras el mercado, belén viviente en la iglesia, con música y villancicos.

Bebidas calientes al final del espectáculo. Cita delante de la iglesia a las 18.00 horas.

Entrada gratuita.

Weihnachtsmarkt, lokales Kunsthandwerk.

Animationen für Kinder :

– 10:30 und 16:30 Uhr: Märchen.

– 14.30 Uhr: Spielbereich.

Süße Speisen und Getränke vor Ort.

Im Anschluss an den Markt findet in der Kirche eine Inszenierung der lebenden Krippe mit Musik und Weihnachtsliedern statt.

Heiße Getränke am Ende der Aufführung. Treffpunkt vor der Kirche um 18 Uhr.

Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par OT SUD MEUSE