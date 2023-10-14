SOIRÉE OCTOBRE ROSE Chemin sous le Moutier Tannois
SOIRÉE OCTOBRE ROSE Chemin sous le Moutier Tannois, 14 octobre 2023, Tannois.
Tannois,Meuse
Apéro Festif’ tout en rose.
Marche 4km (don libre), rdv pour la marche à 18h45.
Suivi d’un concert JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10 € / adultes et 5 € / enfants.
Assiette sucrée-salée.
Ouverture des portes pour concert + apéro vers 20h.
Les bénéfices de cette soirée seront reversés à la ligue contre le cancer.
Réservations obligatoires jusqu’au 09/10/2023, places limitées. Tout public
Samedi 2023-10-14 18:45:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . 5 EUR.
Chemin sous le Moutier Salle des Fêtes
Tannois 55000 Meuse Grand Est
Apéro Festif’ all in pink.
4km walk (free donation), meet for the walk at 18h45.
Followed by a concert JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10 ? / adults and 5 ? / children.
Sweet and sour plate.
Doors open for concert + aperitif around 8pm.
Profits from the evening will be donated to the League Against Cancer.
Reservations required until 09/10/2023, places limited
Apéro Festif’ todos de rosa.
Caminata de 4 km (donación gratuita), punto de encuentro para la caminata a las 18:45h.
Seguido de un concierto JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10€/adultos y 5€/niños.
Plato dulce y salado.
Apertura de puertas para concierto + aperitivo a las 20h.
Los beneficios de esta velada serán donados a la Liga Contra el Cáncer.
Reserva obligatoria hasta el 09/10/2023, plazas limitadas
Apéro Festif’ ganz in Rosa.
Wanderung 4km (freie Spende), Treffpunkt für die Wanderung um 18.45 Uhr.
Anschließend Konzert der JAZZ-BAND FINNISCH 10 ? / Erwachsene und 5 ? / Kinder.
Süß-salziger Teller.
Öffnung der Türen für Konzert + Aperitif gegen 20 Uhr.
Die Einnahmen dieses Abends gehen an die Krebsliga.
Obligatorische Reservierungen bis zum 09/10/2023, begrenzte Plätze
