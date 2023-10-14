SOIRÉE OCTOBRE ROSE Chemin sous le Moutier Tannois, 14 octobre 2023, Tannois.

Tannois,Meuse

Apéro Festif’ tout en rose.

Marche 4km (don libre), rdv pour la marche à 18h45.

Suivi d’un concert JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10 € / adultes et 5 € / enfants.

Assiette sucrée-salée.

Ouverture des portes pour concert + apéro vers 20h.

Les bénéfices de cette soirée seront reversés à la ligue contre le cancer.

Réservations obligatoires jusqu’au 09/10/2023, places limitées. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 18:45:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . 5 EUR.

Chemin sous le Moutier Salle des Fêtes

Tannois 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Apéro Festif’ all in pink.

4km walk (free donation), meet for the walk at 18h45.

Followed by a concert JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10 ? / adults and 5 ? / children.

Sweet and sour plate.

Doors open for concert + aperitif around 8pm.

Profits from the evening will be donated to the League Against Cancer.

Reservations required until 09/10/2023, places limited

Apéro Festif’ todos de rosa.

Caminata de 4 km (donación gratuita), punto de encuentro para la caminata a las 18:45h.

Seguido de un concierto JAZZ-BAND FINNOIS 10€/adultos y 5€/niños.

Plato dulce y salado.

Apertura de puertas para concierto + aperitivo a las 20h.

Los beneficios de esta velada serán donados a la Liga Contra el Cáncer.

Reserva obligatoria hasta el 09/10/2023, plazas limitadas

Apéro Festif’ ganz in Rosa.

Wanderung 4km (freie Spende), Treffpunkt für die Wanderung um 18.45 Uhr.

Anschließend Konzert der JAZZ-BAND FINNISCH 10 ? / Erwachsene und 5 ? / Kinder.

Süß-salziger Teller.

Öffnung der Türen für Konzert + Aperitif gegen 20 Uhr.

Die Einnahmen dieses Abends gehen an die Krebsliga.

Obligatorische Reservierungen bis zum 09/10/2023, begrenzte Plätze

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT SUD MEUSE