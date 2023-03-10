Concert Gerry Carter & Cie, Festival Fous d’Archet chemin puijibet, Toulouse (31)

Concert Gerry Carter & Cie, Festival Fous d'Archet Vendredi 10 mars 2023, 20h30 chemin puijibet, Toulouse (31)

12€ 10€

avec Gerry Carter chemin puijibet, Toulouse (31) chemin puijibet, 31000 Toulouse, France [{« link »: « mailto:42arpalhands2@free.fr »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/40125 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Sortie du nouveau CD de Gerry Carter, entre Irlande et Occitanie !Réservation : Association Arpalhands 07 82 12 96 42arpalhands2@free.fr source : événement Concert Gerry Carter & Cie, Festival Fous d’Archet publié sur AgendaTrad

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-10T20:30:00+01:00

2023-03-10T23:00:00+01:00

Détails Autres Lieu chemin puijibet, Toulouse (31) Adresse chemin puijibet, 31000 Toulouse, France Age maximum 110 lieuville chemin puijibet, Toulouse (31)

