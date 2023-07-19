Sophro’balade en baie du Mont Saint-Michel Chemin Montois Dragey-Ronthon, 19 juillet 2023, Dragey-Ronthon.

Dragey-Ronthon,Manche

Explorez la baie en l’observant comme vous ne l’avez jamais regardée.

Appréciez chaque détail de ce panorama exceptionnel et laissez-vous guider vers une détente absolue.

La sophro’balade est une alliance entre sophrologie, marche douce et découverte du territoire pour un moment de lâcher-prise, de relaxation, qui permet de s’évader de son quotidien.

Âge requis : adulte ou à partir de 14 ans.

Le nombre de place est limité, pensez à réserver..

Chemin Montois

Dragey-Ronthon 50530 Manche Normandie



Explore the bay and see it as you’ve never seen it before.

Appreciate every detail of this exceptional panorama and let yourself be guided towards absolute relaxation.

Sophro’balade is a combination of sophrology, gentle walking and discovery of the area, for a moment of relaxation and letting go of everyday life.

Age requirements: adults or 14 and over.

Places are limited, so book early.

Explore la bahía y véala como nunca antes la había visto.

Disfrute de cada detalle de este panorama excepcional y déjese guiar hacia la relajación absoluta.

La sophro’balade es una combinación de sofrología, paseos suaves y descubrimiento de la zona para un momento de dejarse llevar y relajarse, una oportunidad para alejarse de todo.

Requisitos de edad: adultos o mayores de 14 años.

Plazas limitadas, reserve con antelación.

Erkunden Sie die Bucht und beobachten Sie sie, wie Sie sie noch nie zuvor gesehen haben.

Genießen Sie jedes Detail dieses außergewöhnlichen Panoramas und lassen Sie sich zu einer absoluten Entspannung führen.

Die Sophro’balade ist eine Verbindung aus Sophrologie, sanftem Gehen und der Entdeckung der Gegend für einen Moment des Loslassens und der Entspannung, der es ermöglicht, dem Alltag zu entfliehen.

Erforderliches Alter: Erwachsene oder ab 14 Jahren.

Die Anzahl der Plätze ist begrenzt, denken Sie an eine Reservierung.

