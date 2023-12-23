Some Produkt : Concerts The Dustaphonics + Les Bernadettes + Groupe Surprise Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Périgueux Some Produkt : Concerts The Dustaphonics + Les Bernadettes + Groupe Surprise Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux, 23 décembre 2023, Périgueux. Périgueux,Dordogne Noël pour tous, au profit des restos du coeur ✘ THE DUSTAPHONICS

✘ LES BERNADETTES

+ GROUPE SURPRISE Entrée : Un jouet neuf.

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 23:30:00. .

Chemin du Rousseau Moulin du Rousseau

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas for all, in aid of Restos du Coeur ? THE DUSTAPHONICS

? THE BERNADETTES

+ SURPRISE BAND Admission: A new toy Navidad para todos, a beneficio de Restos du Coeur ? LOS DUSTAFÓNICOS

? LAS BERNADETTES

+ BANDA SORPRESA Admisión: Un juguete nuevo Weihnachten für alle, zugunsten der Restos du Coeur ? THE DUSTAPHONICS

? DIE BERNADETTES

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Communal de Périgueux

