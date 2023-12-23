Some Produkt : Concerts The Dustaphonics + Les Bernadettes + Groupe Surprise Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux, 23 décembre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Noël pour tous, au profit des restos du coeur

✘ THE DUSTAPHONICS
✘ LES BERNADETTES
+ GROUPE SURPRISE

Entrée : Un jouet neuf.
2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 23:30:00. .
Chemin du Rousseau Moulin du Rousseau
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Christmas for all, in aid of Restos du Coeur

? THE DUSTAPHONICS
? THE BERNADETTES
+ SURPRISE BAND

Admission: A new toy

Navidad para todos, a beneficio de Restos du Coeur

? LOS DUSTAFÓNICOS
? LAS BERNADETTES
+ BANDA SORPRESA

Admisión: Un juguete nuevo

Weihnachten für alle, zugunsten der Restos du Coeur

? THE DUSTAPHONICS
? DIE BERNADETTES
+ ÜBERRASCHUNGSGRUPPE

Eintritt: Ein neues Spielzeug

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Communal de Périgueux