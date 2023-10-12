Some Produkt : Concerts The Gee Strings + Holeshots Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Périgueux Some Produkt : Concerts The Gee Strings + Holeshots Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux, 12 octobre 2023, Périgueux. Périgueux,Dordogne ✘ THE GEE STRINGS (Punk-rock 77 – Allemagne)

♫ https://thegeestrings.bandcamp.com/music

• http://www.geestrings.de/

✘ HOLESHOTS (Punk-rock – Bordeaux, FR).

2023-10-12 fin : 2023-10-12 23:30:00. EUR.

Chemin du Rousseau Moulin du Rousseau

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? THE GEE STRINGS (Punk-rock 77 – Germany)

? https://thegeestrings.bandcamp.com/music

? http://www.geestrings.de/

? HOLESHOTS (Punk-rock – Bordeaux, FR) ? THE GEE STRINGS (Punk-rock 77 – Alemania)

? https://thegeestrings.bandcamp.com/music

? http://www.geestrings.de/

? HOLESHOTS (Punk-rock – Burdeos, FR) ? THE GEE STRINGS (Punk-Rock 77 – Deutschland)

? https://thegeestrings.bandcamp.com/music

? http://www.geestrings.de/

? HOLESHOTS (Punk-Rock – Bordeaux, FR) Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Communal de Périgueux Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne, Périgueux Autres Lieu Chemin du Rousseau Adresse Chemin du Rousseau Moulin du Rousseau Ville Périgueux Departement Dordogne Lieu Ville Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux latitude longitude 45.1791797;0.70638521

Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/perigueux/