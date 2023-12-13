Atelier créatif de Noël Chemin du Redoundel Bibliothèque La Salvetat-sur-Agout, 13 décembre 2023 15:00, La Salvetat-sur-Agout.

La Salvetat-sur-Agout,Hérault

La Bibliothèque propose un atelier créatif « Décoration de Noël en laine feutrée »

Atelier gratuit, à partir de 5 ans, animé par Déborah Escafit

Sur Inscription

Goûter offert aux participant(e)s.

2023-12-13 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-13 17:00:00. .

Chemin du Redoundel

Bibliothèque

La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie



The Library offers a creative workshop « Christmas decoration with felted wool »

Free workshop, ages 5 and up, led by Déborah Escafit

Registration required

Snack offered to participants

La Biblioteca ofrece un taller creativo sobre « Decoración navideña con lana de fieltro »

Taller gratuito, a partir de 5 años, impartido por Déborah Escafit

Inscripción obligatoria

Merienda ofrecida a los participantes

Die Bibliothek bietet einen kreativen Workshop « Weihnachtsdekoration aus gefilzter Wolle » an

Kostenloser Workshop, ab 5 Jahren, geleitet von Déborah Escafit

Nach Anmeldung

Kostenloser Imbiss für die Teilnehmer/innen

Mise à jour le 2023-12-02 par ADT34