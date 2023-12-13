Atelier créatif de Noël Chemin du Redoundel Bibliothèque La Salvetat-sur-Agout
Atelier créatif de Noël Chemin du Redoundel Bibliothèque La Salvetat-sur-Agout, 13 décembre 2023 15:00, La Salvetat-sur-Agout.
La Salvetat-sur-Agout,Hérault
La Bibliothèque propose un atelier créatif « Décoration de Noël en laine feutrée »
Atelier gratuit, à partir de 5 ans, animé par Déborah Escafit
Sur Inscription
Goûter offert aux participant(e)s.
2023-12-13 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-13 17:00:00. .
Chemin du Redoundel
Bibliothèque
La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie
The Library offers a creative workshop « Christmas decoration with felted wool »
Free workshop, ages 5 and up, led by Déborah Escafit
Registration required
Snack offered to participants
La Biblioteca ofrece un taller creativo sobre « Decoración navideña con lana de fieltro »
Taller gratuito, a partir de 5 años, impartido por Déborah Escafit
Inscripción obligatoria
Merienda ofrecida a los participantes
Die Bibliothek bietet einen kreativen Workshop « Weihnachtsdekoration aus gefilzter Wolle » an
Kostenloser Workshop, ab 5 Jahren, geleitet von Déborah Escafit
Nach Anmeldung
Kostenloser Imbiss für die Teilnehmer/innen
