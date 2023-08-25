Course de natation Chemin du Port Guéthary, 25 août 2023, Guéthary.

Guéthary,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Course de natation et de body surf

100 places maximum (exclusivité aux clubs de Guéthary et Bidart : Urkirola surf club, Terre d’O, Bidart Océan surf club et Bidarteko surf club). Les inscriptions se font auprès des clubs.

Parcours selon les conditions météo du jour et du niveau des participants : voir photo.

Chemin du Port Port

Guéthary 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Swimming and body surfing races

100 places maximum (exclusive to the Guéthary and Bidart clubs: Urkirola surf club, Terre d’O, Bidart Océan surf club and Bidarteko surf club). Please register with the clubs.

Route depending on weather conditions and level of participants: see photo

Carrera de natación y body surf

100 plazas máximo (exclusivo para los clubes de Guéthary y Bidart: club de surf Urkirola, Terre d’O, club de surf Bidart Océan y club de surf Bidarteko). Se ruega inscribirse en los clubes.

Recorrido en función de las condiciones meteorológicas del día y del nivel de los participantes: ver foto

Schwimm- und Body-Surf-Rennen

maximal 100 Plätze (exklusiv für die Clubs in Guéthary und Bidart: Urkirola surf club, Terre d’O, Bidart Océan surf club und Bidarteko surf club). Die Anmeldung erfolgt bei den Clubs.

Strecke je nach Wetterbedingungen des Tages und Niveau der Teilnehmer: siehe Foto

