Concert hommage à Alain Giroux Chemin du moulin La Bâtie-Rolland, 30 septembre 2023, La Bâtie-Rolland.

La Bâtie-Rolland,Drôme

Les RockBreakers participent au concert hommage pour l’un des plus grands guitaristes de la région. Ils partagent la scène avec Zouick, French Quarter et le groupe Little Sam Blues Band..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.

Chemin du moulin Salle des fêtes

La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The RockBreakers take part in the tribute concert for one of the region’s greatest guitarists. They share the stage with Zouick, French Quarter and the Little Sam Blues Band.

Los RockBreakers participan en un concierto homenaje a uno de los mejores guitarristas de la región. Compartirán escenario con Zouick, French Quarter y la Little Sam Blues Band.

Die RockBreakers nehmen an einem Tributkonzert für einen der größten Gitarristen der Region teil. Sie teilen sich die Bühne mit Zouick, French Quarter und der Little Sam Blues Band.

