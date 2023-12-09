Marché de Noël 2024 : « Le Chat Botté s’invite chez le Père Noël » Chemin du Moulin Carignan-de-Bordeaux, 9 décembre 2023, Carignan-de-Bordeaux.

Carignan-de-Bordeaux,Gironde

L’association Les Z’abeilles organise le 22e marché de Noël de Carignan-de-Bordeaux avec pour thème « Le Chat Botté s’invite chez le Père Noël ». Vous y découvrirez de nombreux stands d’artisanat local et de gastronomie. Les enfants pourront assister à la lecture du conte « Le rêve de Lylou », à un spectacle de marionnettes (pour les grands aussi), faire une balade à poney, être maquillé et profiter d’un manège. Le Père Noël sera également présent pour distribuer quelques friandises en attendant le 25..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 20:00:00. EUR.

Chemin du Moulin Salle L’Odyssée

Carignan-de-Bordeaux 33360 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association Les Z’abeilles organizes the 22nd Carignan-de-Bordeaux Christmas market with the theme « Le Chat Botté s’invite chez le Père Noël ». You’ll discover many stalls selling local crafts and gastronomy. Children can enjoy a reading of « Lylou’s Dream », a puppet show (for grown-ups too), a pony ride, face painting and a merry-go-round. Santa Claus will also be on hand to hand out a few treats in anticipation of the 25th.

La asociación Les Z’abeilles organiza el 22º mercado navideño de Carignan-de-Bordeaux, bajo el lema « Le Chat Botté s’invite chez le Père Noël ». Habrá numerosos puestos de artesanía y gastronomía local. Los niños podrán disfrutar de la lectura del cuento « El sueño de Lylou », un espectáculo de marionetas (también para adultos), un paseo en poni, pintacaras y un tiovivo. Papá Noel también estará presente para repartir algunos dulces antes del día 25.

Der Verein Les Z’abeilles organisiert den 22. Weihnachtsmarkt in Carignan-de-Bordeaux unter dem Motto « Le Chat Botté s’invite chez le Père Noël » (Der gestiefelte Kater lädt sich beim Weihnachtsmann ein). Sie werden dort zahlreiche Stände mit lokalem Kunsthandwerk und gastronomischen Angeboten entdecken. Für die Kinder gibt es eine Lesung des Märchens « Lylous Traum », ein Puppentheater (auch für die Großen), Ponyreiten, Make-up und ein Karussell. Der Weihnachtsmann wird ebenfalls anwesend sein und einige Süßigkeiten verteilen, um die Wartezeit bis zum 25. zu überbrücken.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers