Dimanche festif au restaurant Chez Tata Simone Chemin du Mas de Jacquet Mouriès, 1 octobre 2023, Mouriès.

Mouriès,Bouches-du-Rhône

Dimanche festif au restaurant Chez Tata Simone à Mouriès dimanche 01 octobre, à 12h !.

2023-10-01 12:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 . EUR.

Chemin du Mas de Jacquet Restaurant Chez Tata Simone

Mouriès 13890 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Festive Sunday at Chez Tata Simone restaurant in Mouriès on Sunday 01 October, at 12 noon!

Domingo festivo en Chez Tata Simone, en Mouriès, el domingo 1 de octubre, a las 12.00 h

Festlicher Sonntag im Restaurant Chez Tata Simone in Mouriès Sonntag, 01. Oktober, um 12 Uhr!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Régie Tourisme de la CC Vallée Des Baux-Alpilles