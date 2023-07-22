Atelier multiplication végétale Chemin du Hour Oraàs, 22 juillet 2023, Oraàs.

Oraàs,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Apprenez les astuces de la multiplication végétale : faire ses semis, bouturer, marcotter, comprendre la greffe et s’initier au geste, Gaël partagera avec vous sa passion, au coeur de son exploitation où la nature s’épanouit avec ferveur

Apporter vos sécateurs, greffoir, vos branches et plantes à bouturer.

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-22 12:00:00. EUR.

Chemin du Hour Pépinière MaathaÏ

Oraàs 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A morning of experimentation to learn the tricks of plant propagation with Gaël at the heart of his farm, where nature flourishes with fervour: making seedlings, learning to take cuttings, marcottering, understanding grafting and learning how to do it,

Bring your pruning shears, grafting tool, branches and plants for cutting.

Una mañana de experimentación para aprender los trucos de la propagación de plantas con Gaël en el corazón de su granja, donde la naturaleza florece con fervor: hacer plantones, aprender a tomar esquejes, marcottering, entender el injerto y aprender a hacerlo,

Traiga sus tijeras de podar, su herramienta para injertar, ramas y plantas para cortar.

Lernen Sie die Kniffe der Pflanzenvermehrung kennen: Sämlinge aussäen, Stecklinge schneiden, markotieren, die Transplantation verstehen und sich in die Geste einführen lassen. Gaël wird seine Leidenschaft mit Ihnen teilen, im Herzen seines Betriebs, wo die Natur mit Inbrunst gedeiht

Bringen Sie Ihre Gartenschere, Pfropfreiser, Zweige und Pflanzen zum Stecken mit

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par OT Béarn des Gaves