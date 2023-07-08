Atelier créer et organiser son potager Chemin du Hour Oraàs, 8 juillet 2023, Oraàs.

Oraàs,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Apprenez les gestes et astuces de la création et de l’organisation de votre potager. : choisir l’emplacement, comprendre le sol, faire sa rotation et les associations de culture, créer un écosystème favorable à la biodiversité…Gaêl vous partagera sa passion au coeur de son exploitation où la nature s’épanouit avec ferveur.

2023-07-08 fin : 2023-07-08 12:00:00. EUR.

Chemin du Hour Pépinière MaathaÏ

Oraàs 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An educational morning where you can learn tips and tricks for creating and organising your own vegetable garden in Gaêl’s presence, at the heart of his farm where nature flourishes with fervour: choosing the right location, understanding the soil, making your own rotation and crop combinations, creating an ecosystem favourable to biodiversity,

Una mañana pedagógica para aprender a crear y organizar su propio huerto en presencia de Gaêl, en el corazón de su granja donde la naturaleza florece con fervor: elegir el emplazamiento adecuado, conocer el suelo, realizar sus rotaciones y combinaciones de cultivos, crear un ecosistema favorable a la biodiversidad,

Lernen Sie die Gesten und Tricks beim Anlegen und Organisieren Ihres Gemüsegartens kennen. gaêl teilt mit Ihnen seine Leidenschaft im Herzen seines Betriebs, in dem die Natur mit Inbrunst gedeiht

