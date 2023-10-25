LA RANDO DE LA BRESSE Chemin du Haut des Bouchaux La Bresse, 25 octobre 2023, La Bresse.

La Bresse,Vosges

Randonnée découverte de 2.5km sur l’environnement et l’agriculture de montagne avec des animations et un quizz accessible aux enfants et aux adultes réalisé par différents intervenants dans l’objectif d’une valorisation de l’agriculture de montagne. Chaque famille pourra repartir avec son petit pot de plantation lors de l’atelier plantation.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Chemin du Haut des Bouchaux

La Bresse 88250 Vosges Grand Est



A 2.5km discovery walk on the environment and mountain agriculture, with activities and a quiz for children and adults, organized by various participants with the aim of promoting mountain agriculture. Each family can take home a planting pot from the planting workshop.

Un recorrido de 2,5 km para descubrir el medio ambiente y la agricultura de montaña, con actividades y un concurso para niños y adultos, organizado por varios participantes con el objetivo de promover la agricultura de montaña. Cada familia podrá llevarse una maceta del taller de plantación.

2,5 km lange Entdeckungswanderung über die Umwelt und die Berglandwirtschaft mit Animationen und einem für Kinder und Erwachsene zugänglichen Quiz, das von verschiedenen Akteuren mit dem Ziel der Aufwertung der Berglandwirtschaft durchgeführt wird. Jede Familie kann beim Pflanzworkshop ihren eigenen kleinen Pflanztopf mit nach Hause nehmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES