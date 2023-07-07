Visite guidée: Histoire et Patrimoine Juif Chemin du Fort Bayonne, 7 juillet 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Dès la fin du 16e siècle, des juifs du Portugal fuyant l’Inquisition s’installent au faubourg Saint-Esprit de Bayonne. Laissez-vous conter une riche aventure humaine et culturelle et poussez la porte de deux Monuments historiques : le mikvé, bain rituel et la synagogue. Découvrez ensuite le musée du judaïsme bayonnais Suzanne et Marcel Suares..

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-07 17:00:00. .

Chemin du Fort Devant le rail bayonnais

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At the end of the 16th century, Jews from Portugal fleeing the Inquisition settled in the Saint-Esprit suburb of Bayonne. Let us tell you about a rich human and cultural adventure and push the door of two historical monuments: the mikveh, ritual bath and the synagogue. Then discover the Suzanne and Marcel Suares Museum of Bayonne Judaism.

A finales del siglo XVI, los judíos de Portugal que huían de la Inquisición se instalaron en el barrio de Saint-Esprit de Bayona. Permítanos contarle una rica aventura humana y cultural y abrirle la puerta de dos monumentos históricos: la mikve, un baño ritual, y la sinagoga. A continuación, descubra el Museo del Judaísmo de Bayona Suzanne y Marcel Suares.

Jahrhunderts ließen sich Juden aus Portugal, die vor der Inquisition geflohen waren, im Vorort Saint-Esprit in Bayonne nieder. Lassen Sie sich von einem reichen menschlichen und kulturellen Abenteuer erzählen und öffnen Sie die Tür zu zwei historischen Denkmälern: der Mikwe, einem Ritualbad, und der Synagoge. Entdecken Sie anschließend das Museum des Bayonner Judentums Suzanne und Marcel Suares.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Bayonne