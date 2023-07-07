Nuit de l’astronomie au lac bleu à Léognan Chemin des Terres Rousses Léognan, 7 juillet 2023, Léognan.

Léognan,Gironde

ASTRONOMIE GIRONDE 33 est une association d’astronomes amateurs qui désirent, dans une ambiance conviviale et ludique, pratiquer l’observation et l’astrophotographie.

Vous pourrez observer le ciel et poser toutes les questions aux astronomes amateurs.

Vous pourrez pique-niquer avant. Animation jusqu’à minuit..

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-07 . .

Chemin des Terres Rousses Lac Bleu

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



ASTRONOMIE GIRONDE 33 is an association of amateur astronomers who want to practice observation and astrophotography in a friendly, fun atmosphere.

You can observe the sky and ask amateur astronomers any questions you may have.

You can picnic beforehand. Entertainment until midnight.

ASTRONOMIE GIRONDE 33 es una asociación de astrónomos aficionados que desean practicar la observación y la astrofotografía en un ambiente amistoso y lúdico.

Podrá observar el cielo y hacer preguntas a los astrónomos aficionados.

Podrá hacer un picnic previo. Entretenimiento hasta medianoche.

ASTRONOMIE GIRONDE 33 ist eine Vereinigung von Amateurastronomen, die in einer freundlichen und spielerischen Atmosphäre die Beobachtung und Astrofotografie praktizieren möchten.

Sie können den Himmel beobachten und den Amateurastronomen alle Fragen stellen.

Vorher können Sie ein Picknick machen. Animation bis Mitternacht.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-07 par OT Montesquieu