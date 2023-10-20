Visite et dégustation accords Whiskys-chocolat Chemin des Peupliers Obernai, 20 octobre 2023, Obernai.

Obernai,Bas-Rhin

Laissez-vous transporter par l’accord Whisky et chocolats aux pieds des alambics ! La distillerie Lehmann, labellisée EPV-Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant, a décidé de mettre en avant son savoir- faire..

2023-10-20

Chemin des Peupliers

Obernai 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Let yourself be transported by the Whisky and chocolate pairing at the foot of the stills! The Lehmann distillery, labeled EPV-Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company), has decided to highlight its know-how.

¡Déjese transportar por el maridaje de whisky y chocolate al pie de los alambiques! La destilería Lehmann, galardonada con la etiqueta EPV (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant – Empresa del Patrimonio Vivo), ha decidido mostrar su saber hacer.

Lassen Sie sich von der Kombination aus Whisky und Schokolade am Fuße der Destillierapparate entführen! Die Brennerei Lehmann, die das Label EPV-Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Unternehmen des lebendigen Erbes) trägt, hat beschlossen, ihr Know-how in den Vordergrund zu stellen.

