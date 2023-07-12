Atelier scrapbooking Chemin des écoliers Issigeac, 12 juillet 2023, Issigeac.

Issigeac,Dordogne

Dans le cadre de PARTIR EN LIVRE sur le thème « La liberté » et son égérie , l’héroïne au caractère bien trempé : « Mortelle Adèle », la médiathèque propose aux enfants un atelier scrapbooking sur le thème de la liberté.

Sur réservation..

2023-07-12 fin : 2023-07-12 . EUR.

Chemin des écoliers Médiathèque

Issigeac 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of PARTIR EN LIVRE on the theme of « Freedom » and its muse, the strong-willed heroine « Mortelle Adèle », the mediatheque is offering children a scrapbooking workshop on the theme of freedom.

Reservations required.

En el marco del PARTIR EN LIVRE sobre el tema « Libertad » y su musa, la heroína de fuerte carácter « Mortelle Adèle », la biblioteca multimedia propone a los niños un taller de scrapbooking sobre el tema de la libertad.

Es necesario reservar.

Im Rahmen von PARTIR EN LIVRE zum Thema « Freiheit » und ihrer Muse, der Heldin mit dem starken Charakter: « Mortelle Adèle », bietet die Mediathek Kindern einen Scrapbooking-Workshop zum Thema Freiheit an.

Auf Voranmeldung.

