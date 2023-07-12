Atelier scrapbooking Chemin des écoliers Issigeac
Issigeac,Dordogne
Dans le cadre de PARTIR EN LIVRE sur le thème « La liberté » et son égérie , l’héroïne au caractère bien trempé : « Mortelle Adèle », la médiathèque propose aux enfants un atelier scrapbooking sur le thème de la liberté.
Sur réservation..
Chemin des écoliers Médiathèque
Issigeac 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
As part of PARTIR EN LIVRE on the theme of « Freedom » and its muse, the strong-willed heroine « Mortelle Adèle », the mediatheque is offering children a scrapbooking workshop on the theme of freedom.
Reservations required.
En el marco del PARTIR EN LIVRE sobre el tema « Libertad » y su musa, la heroína de fuerte carácter « Mortelle Adèle », la biblioteca multimedia propone a los niños un taller de scrapbooking sobre el tema de la libertad.
Es necesario reservar.
Im Rahmen von PARTIR EN LIVRE zum Thema « Freiheit » und ihrer Muse, der Heldin mit dem starken Charakter: « Mortelle Adèle », bietet die Mediathek Kindern einen Scrapbooking-Workshop zum Thema Freiheit an.
Auf Voranmeldung.
