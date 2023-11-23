DESTROY OF DESTRUCTION CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE Nantes
DESTROY OF DESTRUCTION CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.
DESTROY OF DESTRUCTION Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h00 CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE
Duo de reprises allant de Nina Simone à David Bowie, serge Gainsbourg en passant par the Cure, Stupeflip….agrémenté de quelques compositions !
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00
