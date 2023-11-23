DESTROY OF DESTRUCTION CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

DESTROY OF DESTRUCTION Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h00 CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

Duo de reprises allant de Nina Simone à David Bowie, serge Gainsbourg en passant par the Cure, Stupeflip….agrémenté de quelques compositions !

Facebook

Vidéo

CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094863675132 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Coco Gazull », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Cover de Space oddity de David Bowie by Destroy of Destruction. Duo composu00e9 de David Humeau et Corinne Gazull au chant et ukulu00e9lu00e9. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Destroy of Destruction », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/k_q5Xj2Ix-4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_q5Xj2Ix-4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk37yjuzPreHInk_WSdzumA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/k_q5Xj2Ix-4?si=U_QzDIBiaL2Tggtr »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

Cover