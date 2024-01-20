L’ENVOLÉE – ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ Chemin de Raissac sur Lampy Alzonne, 20 janvier 2024, Alzonne.

Alzonne,Aude

THÉÂTRE GRAPHISME ET VIDÉO PAR BLUTACK THÉÂTRE (31)

ADOS ADULTES

DURÉE 1H15

Pris à partie dans un magasin parce qu’il a oublié sa carte de fidélité, un acteur de théâtre prend la fuite. Débute alors une longue pérégrination aussi comique que philosophique. Entre road movie et fait divers, l’acteur fait surgir autour de son personnage en fuite, toutes les figures marquantes – et concernées – de la société.

(famille, médias, police, voisinage…) et l’on reste sans voix face à ce déferlement de réactions improbables ou, au contraire, bien trop prévisibles.

D’après le roman graphique de Fabcaro..

2024-01-20 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-20 . EUR.

Chemin de Raissac sur Lampy

Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie



GRAPHIC DESIGN AND VIDEO THEATER BY BLUTACK THÉÂTRE (31)

TEENAGERS ADULTS

RUNNING TIME 1H15

Taken to task in a store for forgetting his loyalty card, a theater actor flees the scene. A long peregrination begins, as comic as it is philosophical. Somewhere between a road movie and a news item, the actor conjures up all the important – and concerned – figures in society around his fleeing character.

(family, media, police, neighbors…) and we are left speechless by the outpouring of improbable or, on the contrary, all too predictable reactions.

Based on the graphic novel by Fabcaro.

DISEÑO GRÁFICO Y VIDEOTEATRO POR BLUTACK THÉÂTRE (31)

ADOLESCENTES ADULTOS

DURACIÓN 1H15

Un actor de teatro se da a la fuga en una tienda por haber olvidado su tarjeta de fidelidad. Es el comienzo de un largo viaje tan cómico como filosófico. A medio camino entre la road movie y el reportaje, el actor evoca a todos los personajes importantes -y preocupados- de la sociedad que rodean a su personaje en fuga.

(Nos quedamos boquiabiertos ante el torrente de reacciones improbables o, por el contrario, demasiado previsibles.

Basada en la novela gráfica de Fabcaro.

THEATER GRAFIK UND VIDEO VON BLUTACK THEATER (31)

ADOS ERWACHSENE

DAUER 1 STD. 15 MIN

Ein Theaterschauspieler wird in einem Geschäft angepöbelt, weil er seine Kundenkarte vergessen hat, und ergreift die Flucht. Es beginnt eine lange Wanderung, die ebenso komisch wie philosophisch ist. Zwischen Roadmovie und Tatsachenbericht lässt der Schauspieler um seine flüchtende Figur herum alle markanten – und betroffenen – Figuren der Gesellschaft auftauchen.

(Familie, Medien, Polizei, Nachbarschaft…) und man ist sprachlos angesichts dieser Flut von unwahrscheinlichen oder, im Gegenteil, viel zu vorhersehbaren Reaktionen.

Nach der Graphic Novel von Fabcaro.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Grand Carcassonne Tourisme