ARTS DIVERS – 11ÈME ÉDITION Chemin de Raissac-sur-Lampy, 9 juin 2023, Alzonne.

Alzonne,Aude

11ème Edition du Salon Arts Divers organisé par le FEP d’Alzonne.

Durant 3 jours, venez rencontrer 20 artistes venus d’Occitanie pour un échange avec le public : peinture, sculpture, photographie, dessin et gravure seront à l’honneur tout au long du week-end.

Horaires :

Vendredi : 16h-18h

Samedi : 13h30- 21h

Dimanche : 13h30-18h.

Chemin de Raissac-sur-Lampy

Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie



11th Edition of the Salon Arts Divers organized by the FEP of Alzonne.

During 3 days, come and meet 20 artists from Occitania for an exchange with the public: painting, sculpture, photography, drawing and engraving will be honored throughout the weekend.

Schedules :

Friday : 4pm-6pm

Saturday : 1:30 pm – 9 pm

Sunday : 1:30 pm – 6 pm

11ª edición del salón Arts Divers organizado por el FEP de Alzonne.

Durante 3 días, venga a conocer a 20 artistas de Occitania para un intercambio con el público: pintura, escultura, fotografía, dibujo y grabado estarán en el punto de mira durante todo el fin de semana.

Horario de apertura:

Viernes: 16.00-18.00 h

Sábado: 13.30-21.00 h

Domingo: 13.30-18.00 h

11. Ausgabe des Salon Arts Divers, der vom FEP Alzonne organisiert wird.

An drei Tagen können Sie 20 Künstler aus Okzitanien treffen und sich mit dem Publikum austauschen: Malerei, Skulpturen, Fotografie, Zeichnungen und Gravuren stehen das ganze Wochenende über im Mittelpunkt.

Öffnungszeiten:

Freitag: 16h-18h

Samstag: 13.30- 21 Uhr

Sonntag: 13.30-18 Uhr

